Fake currency note racket busted in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police have busted a fake currency note racket and arrested three men, including the kingpin, for allegedly making and circulating counterfeit notes during the festive season, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Maurya, who has been making fake currency notes for the last five to six years; the mastermind Ravi Arora, who assisted Maurya in the crime and Rakesh Arora, the gang's front end worker who gave original currency in return for the fake ones, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said in a press conference.

Police said they recovered counterfeit currency notes in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 100, Rs 50, and Rs 20 with the face value of Rs 3,24,000 from their possession.

The accused had resumed their fake currency-making operations in April and were manufacturing it more especially during the festive season, which they used for purchasing liquor, Joint CP Kumar said.

Ravi and Maurya came in contact when they were in jail, he said, adding that Ravi was released recently in April on bail.