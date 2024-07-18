Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.88 lakh seized, 2 held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Police have arrested two men and recovered fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 2.88 lakh from them, officials said on Thursday.

Raw material, equipment and tools used for manufacturing fake Indian currency notes were also seized from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sunil (38), and Sunil alias Chhotu (34), they said.

On July 13, information was received that a member of a cartel involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes would come to Sector 35 in Rohini, to deliver a consignment to his associate, a senior police officer said.

A trap was laid and Sunil, a native of Jhajjar, and Chhotu, from Sonipat, were arrested, the officer said.

During investigation, teams got to know that Sunil is habitual of dealing in fake Indian currency notes for more than 10 years and had been arrested in 2015 by Jhajjar police for his involvement in a racket, the officer further said.

"Chhotu is a hard-core criminal having six cases of robbery, dacoity and kidnapping registered against him in Delhi and Haryana. Both met in Tihar jail. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said. PTI BM NB