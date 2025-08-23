Fake currency notes with Rs 2 cr face value seized in Jharkhand, two held

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after fake currency notes with a Rs 2 crore face value were recovered from their possession in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

Three cartons, each containing 42 bundles of notes of Rs 500 denomination, were seized after they were being shifted to a car from a bus near New Market Chowk in Ratu Road area under the Sukhdev Nagar Police Station limits, he said.

The consignment had arrived from Patna in Bihar, the officer said.

“Three cartons of fake currency notes were seized. When one carton was opened, 42 bundles of fake Indian currency notes were recovered. These 42 bundles were wrapped in two separate packages - one containing 20 bundles, each with 300 pieces of Rs 500 fake notes, and the other containing 22 bundles, each with 350 pieces of Rs 500 fake notes,” Sukhdev Nagar Police Station in-charge Krishna Kumar Sahu told PTI.

“We estimated that the total value of fake currency notes in the three cartons would be Rs 2 crore,” he said, adding that the exact figure would be known after the counting of fake currency notes is completed.

The counting of fake Indian currency notes, recovered from the two other cartons, is underway, he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Sabir alias Raja (27) and Sahil Kumar alias Karan (32), both residents of Ranchi.

“During the interrogation, the accused said a criminal gang led by one Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, who is from Delhi, is behind the transportation of fake currency notes,” a police statement said. PTI SAN SAN BDC