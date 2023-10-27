Fake currency notes with Rs 2 lakh face value seized in Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested here and fake currency notes with a face value of about Rs 2 lakh were recovered from him, police said on Friday.

Accused Salim alias Matka (23), told police that a factory for printing fake notes is set up in Haryana’s Nuh district, they said.

Police said they received an input about a man trying to sell fake notes in Gurugram. The team of Inspector Pankaj Kumar, in-charge of Sector-39 Crime Branch arrested the accused from the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk on Thursday and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 1,87,500.

Salim disclosed that at the behest of his other associate, he sells fake notes in the market. In return, he gets a commission of Rs 10,000 on fake notes of Rs 1 lakh. He had come to Gurugram earlier also to circulate fake notes, police said.

“It is festival season and these fake notes were to be circulated in the market. We will take the accused on police remand after being produced in a city court and preparations are being made to raid this factory and arrest his other associates,” ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said. PTI COR NB