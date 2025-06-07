Fake currency racket busted; man held in Delhi with Rs 4 lakh counterfeit notes

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a key member of an interstate Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) syndicate and recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Naushad Alam (22), was apprehended near Vijay Ghat Bus Stand on May 8 while allegedly attempting to deliver a major FICN consignment, he said.

A police team had been working on FICN-related intelligence for the past four months. During this period, credible inputs were received regarding the activities of a syndicate operating across multiple states, including Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), a senior police officer said.

"Surveillance revealed that the fake currency was being smuggled into India via the porous Indo-Bangladesh border. The team succeeded in identifying key operatives of the network," he said.

Acting on specific information, a trap was laid at the Vijay Ghat Bus Stand on the morning of May 8, where Alam was intercepted. A search led to the recovery of Rs 4 lakh in high-quality counterfeit currency, all in Rs 500 denomination.

During interrogation, Alam disclosed that he was working for a handler based in Malda, West Bengal, and was receiving instructions from another operative. He admitted to supplying fake currency to contacts in Bihar and Delhi on multiple occasions.

"He was procuring FICN at the rate of Rs 200 for a Rs 500 note and reselling it at Rs 300," the officer said, adding that Alam had already delivered four to five consignments in the past.

Investigators suspect that the proceeds from the fake currency trade are being funnelled to purchase sophisticated arms and Bangladesh-based operatives are actively involved in smuggling FICN into India.

Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Special Cell police station. Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

Alam is reportedly illiterate and was lured into the trade due to his poor financial condition, police added. PTI SSJ KSS KSS