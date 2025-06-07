Fake currency with face value of Rs 1 lakh seized in Thane district; two held

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested with counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1.08 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused in the Vinay Nagar area of Mira Road on June 2 and seized 26 notes of Rs 500 denomination from them, an official said.

He said the accused, Suparna Ramkrishna Manna (24) and Suryadev Gopinath Gayen (20), were natives of West Bengal.

"A search at the duo's residence revealed that they possessed another 190 notes of Rs 500 denominations. The face value of the seized currency was Rs 1.08 lakh," the official said.

He said the police team also seized a printer, reams of paper, and other accessories used to print fake notes.

The duo has been booked under section 178 (counterfeiting coin, government stamps, currency notes or bank notes) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said. PTI COR ARU