Fake currency with face value of Rs 45 lakh seized, six arrested

Thane, May 8 (PTI) Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 45 lakh in the district and arrested six persons, an official said on Thursday.

Counterfeit notes were being printed at the office of a transport company in Bhiwandi town, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Bhiwandi crime branch team on May 3 laid a trap at Avchitpada, and seized fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face value of Rs 30 lakh from Suraj Tanaji Shende, Bharat Valku Sase and Swapnil Jagdish Patil.

Two days later, Ramdas Shalik Dalvi, Vijay Karnekar alias Vicky and Shekar Ramdas Battin were held and another Rs 15,50,000 in counterfeit currency were seized, the DCP said.

Police also raided the office of a transport company at Savadnaka where the currency was being printed, and seized a laptop, printer, cutter and bond paper besides other materials.

Further probe is on, Jadhav said.