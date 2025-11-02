Fake currency with Rs 19 lakh face value found in madrasa

Khandwa (MP), Nov 2 (PTI) Police recovered fake currency notes with face value of over Rs 19 lakh from a madrasa in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a video went viral, an official said.

The counting is still ongoing, he said.

The room from which the fake currency was recovered belonged to an imam, identified as Zuber Ansari (33), in Paithiya village, who was arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly carrying fake currency notes with face value of Rs 10 lakh on Friday, a police officer said.

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Taranekar said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and an investigation has been initiated.

Police sources said Ansari and one of his associates, who are residents of Burhanpur, were arrested on Friday in Malegaon for allegedly carrying fake currency notes with face value of Rs 10 lakh.

A police officer said Maharashtra Police had informed their counterparts in Khandwa, leading to a raid at the madrasa in Paithiya village and recovery of fake banknotes. PTI COR BNS MAS NSK