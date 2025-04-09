Fake doctor arrested after 9 years on run for botched surgery that led to patient's death

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A 12th passed woman who allegedly posed as a doctor and had been absconding for over nine years following a botched surgery that resulted in a patient's death was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused (48), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was nabbed from Greater Kailash-II where she was working as caretaker for a senior citizen.

The woman had allegedly obtained a forged BAMS degree from Bihar and opened a clinic in Vikas Nagar in Ranhola in 2008, read the statement of the Crime Branch.

Police further said that despite studying only up to class 12, she allegedly ran a clinic as a doctor and primarily catered to gynaecology patients. In 2009, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Ranhola, admitted his pregnant wife at her clinic for abdominal pain.

According to the FIR, the accused administered medication and discharged the patient. When the pain persisted, she was readmitted the next day and underwent surgery on the accused's recommendation. The woman's condition worsened after she was discharged again, and she was shifted to DDU Hospital, where she died, read the statement.

Subsequent investigations revealed the accused had no formal medical education and had allegedly forged her credentials. She was arrested but later granted bail. In 2016, after failing to appear in court, she was declared a proclaimed offender.

"During interrogation, she confessed to learning basic treatment while assisting a doctor in Uttam Nagar in 2005-06. She later arranged a forged degree and opened her clinic. She had kept changing locations to evade arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said in the statement. PTI BM BM MNK MNK