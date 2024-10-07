Fake doctor booked for running clinic in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against a fake doctor who allegedly operated a clinic without a medical degree in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar Hanwate (42), a resident of Samta Nagar, opened his clinic in the Jaripatka area six years ago and has been treating people since, an official said.

Some patients lodged complaints with the civic health department, and Hanwate's medical degree was submitted to the Medical Council for verification, he said.

The council recently reported that the degree was fake, following which a police complaint was lodged, the official said, adding that a search was on for the absconding accused. PTI COR ARU