Fake doctor held for running clinic in Thane district

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) A fake doctor without a medical degree running a clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested on Friday, police said.

The police arrested Abdul Farid alias Saddam Sharif Khan (34), a resident of Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town, in the early hours of the day, an official with the Shanti Nagar police station said.

Medical officers from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation raided Khan's clinic and found that it was being operated without a valid permit.

The accused treated patients with medicines and charged them exorbitantly, he said.

Based on a complaint by medical officers, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4)(cheating), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, the official said. PTI COR MVG ARU