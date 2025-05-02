Fake doctor held in Nagaland

Dimapur, May 2 (PTI) The police have arrested a man from Nagaland's Dimapur on the charge of practising medicine without the necessary qualifications or registration.

The accused, a resident of NST Colony, was found to be posing as a doctor in the commercial hub of Nagaland, Dimapur, the police said in a statement.

The arrest followed a formal complaint filed by the Nagaland Medical Council against him, a release issued by Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, said here on Friday.

An enquiry by the police confirmed that the accused person neither possessed a recognised medical degree nor was registered with the council, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the impersonation, including any harm caused to patients who were unaware of his fraudulent status, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Dimapur Police also issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant when seeking medical care emphasising the importance of verifying a medical professional’s qualifications and ensuring they have a valid State Medical Council registration number.

Appealing to the public to report any suspicious individuals who may be practising medicine without proper documentation, the police said, "This is a collective responsibility to ensure a safe and trusted medical environment in our community." PTI CORR NBS SBN NBS SBN