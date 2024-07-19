'Fake doctor' held running 3-bed clinic in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 19 (PTI) A fake doctor running a clinic without a degree was arrested with modern medicine and injections in his possession in Molahera village here, police said on Friday.

The arrest was made in a raid by a joint team of CM flying squad and the Health Department.

Tariqat Hussain, a native of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, was later let off on bail.

According to police, Hussain was operating 'Shifa clinic' in 'Peer Baba wali gali' in Molahera village without any permission.

When the team raided his clinic on Wednesday, Hussain could not produce any degree or registration of the clinic, said police.

The raiding party also recovered medicines and injections in a huge quantity from his clinic, which had three beds, one of them occupied.

An FIR was registered against Hussain under section 34 of NMC Act and section 271 of BNS Act at Palam Vihar Police Station.

Dr Ravi Kumar Dalal, the Medical Officer of Urban Primary Health Centre, Ghata, filed the complaint in the matter.