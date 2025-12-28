Fake driving license case: Main accused held in Bihar

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, along with the cyber police, have arrested the alleged kingpin of a gang involved in cheating citizens by creating a fake website to issue bogus learner driving licences and illegally accessing government computer systems, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Biddaraj Pramod Yadav (24), a resident of Saharsa district in Bihar.

Earlier, police had arrested Faisal Bashir Mir from Jammu and Kashmir and Mujahid alias Don Raisoddin Ansari from Jalna in connection with the case.

The case was registered on November 26 at the Jalna police station based on a complaint filed by the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector and the Deputy Regional Transport Officer (RTO).

According to the complaint, unknown accused persons allegedly misused government procedures by operating a fake website and issuing counterfeit learner driving licences to citizens in exchange for money.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, special teams from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and the Cyber Police Station were formed to investigate the matter.

During the investigation, police found that the main accused, Yadav, was frequently changing his location to evade arrest. Following a coordinated search operation in Patna, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and Saharsa, he was finally detained on December 23.

Police seized a laptop, an iPhone, and a thumb impression machine used in the commission of the crime, worth approximately Rs 1.46 lakh.

The accused was produced before the court on Sunday and was remanded to four days of police custody.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. PTI DC NSK