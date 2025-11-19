Fake drugs worth Rs 2 lakhs seized in raids across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (PTI) Fake drugs worth over two lakh rupees were seized during simultaneous raids across various districts of Kerala led by the state Drugs Intelligence Wing.

Counterfeit versions of branded drugs were recovered from various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode, health department said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George earlier directed officials to take strict action against those selling fake medicines.

Acting on her instructions, inspections led by the Drugs Controller uncovered counterfeit products of some major brands, the department said adding that the investigation is being expanded to other states.

Legal action has been initiated against two pharmas in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram after they were found to have purchased and stocked fake medicines for sale.

Cases have been registered against both establishments, and stringent measures— including cancellation of their drug licences—would be taken against them, it added.

The Drugs Control Department stated that the probe into the counterfeit drug network will continue.

Traders who procure medicines from outside the state must maintain and produce all bills and records from the manufacturer to the retailer as part of the supply chain documentation, it directed.

The State Drugs Controller also warned that pharmacies found storing medicines without proper records or in violation of legal norms will face cancellation of their licences, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH