Fake engine oil factory busted in Delhi, owner arrested

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit and arrested its owner in outer-north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, officials said on Friday.

The police said the accused Atul Gupta (42) had been running the factory for the past one-and-a-half years in the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area.

A police team raided the factory on Wednesday and arrested Gupta, they added.

According to a police officer, Gupta, a resident of Pitampura here, used to label the sub-standard oil and chemicals with fake brand names and sell them in the market.

Chemicals stored in different containers and tubs were recovered from his rented accommodation, police said.

"Gupta was previously arrested by the northwest district police for a similar fraud. However, after coming out of jail, he again got indulged in the same act," the officer said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI ALK RPA