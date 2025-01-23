Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) A fake Facebook account impersonating Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain has been created, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir Police to launch a thorough investigation and take strict legal action against those involved.

"It has come to our attention that a fake Facebook account has been created using the name of Anand Jain, along with a profile picture of the ADGP," a police spokesperson said.

The fraudulent account features a misleading introduction claiming to be associated with the "Department of Jammu & Kashmir ADGP, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K." The spokesperson cautioned the public, stating that this fake account is being used to mislead people and exploit their trust. "We strongly condemn such unethical and fraudulent activities," the spokesperson added.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid responding to messages, friend requests, or any solicitations from such fake profiles. "Similar scams in the past have caused financial losses and emotional distress for victims," the spokesperson warned.

ADGP Anand Jain emphasised that this act is a serious violation and an attempt to deceive the public. The Jammu and Kashmir Police takes such cyber offenses very seriously, he assured.

"Immediate legal action has been initiated against the individuals involved in this unlawful activity. A thorough investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken as per the law to hold the perpetrators accountable," the spokesperson said.

The public is advised to rely only on verified and legitimate social media accounts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for official communication and updates. They are also encouraged to report any suspicious online activity to the authorities promptly.

The official Facebook profile of the ADGP is easily identifiable, the spokesperson noted, urging people to stay alert, exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. PTI AB AB ARD ARD