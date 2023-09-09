Fake Facebook page of senior IPS officer comes to light

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) A First Information Report has been registered by Gandhinagar police against unidentified persons for creating a fake Facebook page in the name of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Hasmukh Patel.

Patel, an Additional Director General of Police, serves as chairman of various government recruitment boards in the state.

The fake profile was created using his name, designation and photographs, said inspector R S Damor on Saturday.

Being chairman of various recruitment boards, Patel is active on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter which he uses to share authentic information about various recruitment processes, Damor said.

The 1993-batch IPS officer is chairman of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board, Panchayat Service Selection Board and was appointed as chairman of the Police Recruitment Board only last month. He is also the managing director of the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation.

The fake Facebook page is `locked' and nothing appears to have been shared on it, but it could be misused to disseminate wrong information, inspector Damor said.

The FIR was registered two days ago under section 66C of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2018, for `identity theft'.

"We have approached Meta (which owns Facebook) for more information," the police inspector said. PTI KA KRK