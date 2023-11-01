Fake Facebook posts circulating in my name: Journalist Karan Thapar

New Delhi: Senior journalist Karan Thapar on Wednesday rejected as "false and fabricated" certain claims made about him on social media using the names of BBC India and Sun TV.

In a statement, Thapar said he reported the "fake and fraudulent" content to Facebook and also filed a police complaint to take down the "defamatory and malicious" posts and web pages.

"I deny the malicious and defamatory content circulating on social media which is false and fabricated. The general public is hereby requested not to believe or act upon it," Thapar, president of Infotainment Television, said.

The web pages in question showed Thapar purportedly promoting a money-making scheme.

"I hereby further clarify that I never gave the interview ascribed to me or made such statements as mentioned in the posts and web pages," he added.