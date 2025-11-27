Fake female technician caught collecting patients' blood samples at hospital in Shimla

Shimla: In a suspicious case, a female reportedly posing as a lab assistant was found collecting blood samples from the patients in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, IGMC officials said on Thursday.

The hospital authorities have reported the matter to the police, they said.

According to the IGMC administration, several patients and hospital staff had complained that an unidentified woman was roaming the hospital premises and allegedly collecting blood samples of patients, claiming to be authorised by the lab.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, she was summoned to the office of the Medical Superintendent, they said, adding that during questioning, she could not produce her identity card and other documents.

The IGMC administration also received complaints from different wards regarding misuse of the laboratory's instruments and harassment of patients in the wards and emergency area of the hospital, a statement issued by the MS, IGMC Rahul Rao said.

During questioning, the woman maintained that she had previously worked with a private Diagnostic Lab and was authorised to collect samples on their behalf, it said.

She further mentioned the involvement of another person, Shekhar, claiming he was also associated with her for sample collection activities, it said.

As the matter involves unauthorised sample collection and potential misuse of the hospital, the issue has been formally forwarded to the police for further investigation and necessary action, the statement added.

The police have started the investigation into the case, they said.