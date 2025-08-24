Fake fertiliser factory busted in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A fake fertiliser manufacturing unit here has been busted in a raid, with a cache of counterfeit fertiliser, raw materials and branded packaging recovered from the site.

District Agriculture Officer Vikas Kishore Sharma said the raid was conducted on Saturday evening at a warehouse near Lodhipur, under the Roza police station area.

"During the operation, we seized fake urea and zinc in large quantities. We also found 639 bags of fake DAP fertiliser, 453 bags of organic manure and packaging material," said the officer.

Sharma said that fake fertiliser is a threat to farmers' yield and soil fertility.

Police have registered a case against the accused, and a probe is underway to identify the shops and dealers involved in selling the counterfeit fertilisers, he added. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ