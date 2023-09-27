Fake gutkha, other materials with Rs 25-cr face value seized during raid at Rajasthan factory

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has raided a factory in Chittorgarh district and seized fake gutkha, equipment and raw material having a total face value of Rs 25 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The manager and supervisor have been arrested while the labourers working at the factory have been detained, police said.

The raid was conducted by the CID crime branch team against organised crimes in Nimbahera town of the district late Monday night where the team had received inputs about a fake gutkha business, ADG crime Dinesh MN said.

He said fake gutkha was being packed at a large scale using machinery at the factory. Sadar police station team arrested factory manager Mohit Yadav and supervisor Mohammad Sabir from the spot.

The labourers working at the factory have been detained for interrogation.

The arrested accused revealed that the fake products from the factory were being smuggled to other places. They had taken a godown in Nimbahera industrial area.

The police officer said the factory was being operated by a mafia based in New Delhi and teams have been sent for his arrest.

Police have seized fake products with face value of Rs 8.16 crore, raw materials worth Rs 15.75 crore, Rs 15-lakh worth packing material, Rs 50-lakh worth equipment and other materials costing Rs 5 lakh. PTI AG CK