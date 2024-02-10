Fake hospital, clinic busted in Gurugram, 2 arrested

Gurugram, Feb 10 (PTI) Authorities here on Saturday nabbed two people from different places for allegedly running an illegal hospital and clinic with no valid credentials, police said.

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and the Health department raided SD Hospital in Ambedkar Colony and Mukhtar Health Centre and Mother-Child Centre in Chakkarpur village and found fake doctors running these places.

The team sealed both the facilities and seized several types of modern medicines from the spots, police said.

According to Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, the action came on a tip-off.

"They were playing with people's lives by giving them allopathic medicines and injections," Kumar said.

The team first raided SD hospital where they found a man sitting in a chair. The person identified himself as Manoj Kumar, a doctor, and a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

When he was asked to produce his credentials, he could not, nor could he provide any registration certificate of the hospital.

Kumar was taken into custody and medicines and injections were seized from his place, police said.

Later, the team raided Mukhtar Health Centre and Mother-Child Centre in Street number 6 of Chakkarpur village.

The clinic was being run by Mohammad Masoom and Dr Mohammad Hasim, both residents of Purnia district in Bihar. Police arrested Mohammad Masoom from the clinic, while his accomplice was still being searched for.

On the complaint of Dr Gaurav Gupta, a Medical Officer, two separate FIRs were registered in the matter under 336 (punishment for act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Section 34 of National Medical Commission Act at Sector 29 Police Station on Saturday, said police. PTI COR VN VN