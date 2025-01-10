Fake image of 'Kejriwal Aayenge' hoarding outside Tihar jail shared online

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, a purported picture of Arvind Kejriwal's hoarding outside Tihar Prison Complex's gate was recently shared by several social media users claiming that it was put up by opposition parties as a part of their political campaign.

Advertisment

However, a PTI Fact Check investigation found the claim to be false as there was no hoarding featuring Kejriwal's photo with the slogan "Kejriwal Aayenge" (Kejriwal will return) outside the gate number one of the prison.

On January 7, an X user posted the image with the caption, “Kejriwal will come. The political temperature is high as Delhi enters an election year, and Bidhuri has heated it further. The three major political parties are engaged in a poster war." "The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already started campaigning with posters. In retaliation, the opposition parties have creatively placed a poster outside Tihar Jail, saying 'Kejriwal Aayenge',” it added.

The post quickly gained traction with over 59,000 views and many other users sharing the image with the same claim believing it to be true.

Advertisment

Using Google Lens, PTI Fact Check traced the image to a report by India TV on May 11, 2023. The report had Kejriwal's photo but it did not feature the alleged hoarding with the slogan.

For further investigation PTI Fact Check team visited the gate of Tihar Jail and upon inspection, no banner was found. Local shopkeepers around the jail also dismissed the claim saying that no such poster had been put up recently.

Polling for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats will take place on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Advertisment

PTI Fact Check convulsively debunked the claim, establishing that no such poster with the slogan "Kejriwal Aayenge" was put up outside Tihar Jail's gate as a part of political campaign by opposition parties. For more details, read the full fact-check report here: http://bit.ly/4h9xOpi To verify any viral claims on social media, contact PTI Fact Check via WhatsApp at +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM OZ OZ