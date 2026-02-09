Fake income tax officer arrested after extortion attempt in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man in Sambhal district for posing as an income tax officer, issuing a fake notice to a person and demanding Rs 24 lakh, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Mohit alias Prince (22), a resident of Thillupura village.

SP Krishan Kumar said Nakhasa police station received information that a person, posing as an income tax officer, was threatening Sheeshpal, a resident of Akhtarapur Taga village, claiming that he had Rs 2 crore in black money.

To avoid income tax proceedings, Sheeshpal was asked to pay 12 per cent of the "black money" amount -- Rs 24 lakh.

Upon finding the allegations to be true, police registered a case on Sunday on the basis of Sheeshpal's complaint, he said.

The case was registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against Prince.

He was arrested on Sunday, police said, and added that a forged ID card, a forged Income Tax Department letter, and a forged income tax notice were recovered from him.