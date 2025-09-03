Fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 20.87 lakh seized in Bengal, 2 held

Malda, Sep 3 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police arrested two persons from Malda district after fake Indian currency notes with a total face value of Rs 20.87 lakh were seized from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel conducted an operation at the PTS crossing in Baishnabnagar on Tuesday night and apprehended two men found moving suspiciously in the area, a senior officer said.

A search led to the recovery of fake notes - all in Rs 500 denomination - with a face value of Rs 20.87 lakh, he said.

The accused were identified as Hazrat Belal alias Masud of Mondai in Baishnabnagar area and Tarikul Islam of Mohabbatpur under the Kaliachak Police Station limits, the officer said.

Both were produced before the Malda district court on Wednesday, where the police sought 10-day custody for interrogation, the officer said, adding that the court order is awaited.

Investigators expect further leads into the fake currency racket during questioning, the officer added. PTI CORR BSM BDC