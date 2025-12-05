Fake land registry case: Allahabad HC extends interim stay on proceedings against Abbas, Umar Ansari

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended its interim stay on criminal proceedings against the two sons of deceased BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari in a case related to the alleged fake registry of land belonging to the Gazal Hotel in Ghazipur.

The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain after the state counsel informed the court that the additional advocate general would represent the state in the matter on the next date. The court listed the case for the next hearing on December 8.

According to the prosecution, the land sold through the disputed sale deed is public land.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the case pertained to a sale deed executed on April 29, 2005, by Ravindra Nath Sharma, Nand Lal, and Srikant for Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, through their mother and guardian, Afshan Ansari.

The applicants were minors at the time -- Abbas was about 12 years old and Umar about seven -- and were not signatories to the sale deed.

The defence argued that the applicants had no role in its execution.

Accepting these submissions, the high court had on July 12, 2023, granted an interim stay, directing that no coercive action be taken against Abbas and Umar in connection with the case, registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other provisions at the Kotwali police station in Ghazipur district. PTI RAJ PRK PRK