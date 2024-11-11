Fake narrative about changing Constitution 'finished', Mahayuti will win: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The opposition's fake narrative during the Lok Sabha polls about the BJP wanting to the change the Constitution has been "finished" and will play no role in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Advertisment

Fadnavis, who held a campaign rally in his Nagpur South West constituency during the day, was speaking to television channels.

"We have completely finished the fake narrative of the Lok Sabha (about BJP seeking 400-plus seats to change the Constitution) and the public is standing with us," he said when asked about the difference in situation in the assembly polls when compared to the general elections.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, managed to win just 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won 30 seats, while one Independent (who won from Sangli) is also aligned to it.

Advertisment

"The Mahayuti will win the assembly polls with a comfortable majority," Fadnavis said.

Nagpur South West constituency came into existence in 2009 and Fadnavis has been MLA since then.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23.