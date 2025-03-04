Fake narrative being spread about bus rape case victim: Court told

Pune, Mar 4 (PTI) A lawyer representing the Swargate bus stand rape case victim in Pune told a court on Tuesday that some fake narrative was being spread about the woman and sought a restraining order against public and social media statements that could lead to her character assassination.

A 26-year-old woman, who works in the health sector, was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter, Dattatray Gade (37), inside a stationary state transport bus at Swargate terminus in the early hours of Tuesday (February 25), police said.

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases, was tracked down in an agriculture field near his native Gunat village under Shirur tehsil of Pune district with the help of drones and sniffer dogs at around midnight on Thursday, and later placed under arrest. He is in police custody till March 12.

Asim Sarode, a lawyer representing the woman, said that while seeking a restraining order, he told the court how a fake narrative was being spread about the victim that she knew the accused already had taken money from him and it was a consensual act between them.

"We explained to the court about these fake narratives about the victim and sought that a restraining order against public and social media statements be passed by the court," he said.

He also added that the court was told that the victim is currently under mental pressure after such a fake narrative was being spread, leading to her character assassination.

"After hearing the argument, the court has kept the matter for order tomorrow (March 5)," he said. PTI SPK NP