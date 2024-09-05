Fake NCC camp: DEO recommends appointment of Spl Officer to administer Krishnagiri school

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Krishnagiri District Educational Officer has recommended to the Director of Private Schools to appoint a Special Officer to administer a school in Krishnagiri where some girls were allegedly sexually abused at a fake NCC camp recently.

As per the earlier direction of the court to file a report in respect of the action taken against the school, Advocate General P S Raman filed a report from C K Gopalappa, DEO, Krishnagiri to the above effect.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji posted to September 12, further hearing of the Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam.

In his petition, Suryaprakasam sought to transfer the probe pertaining into the matter from the Krishnagiri police to the CBI for proper investigation and to infuse confidence in the mind of the common man and parents of the school going children that their wards were well protected in the society.

In his report, Gopalappa said the recommendation to appoint a Special Officer to administer the school was under active consideration.

He said soon after the incident, a show cause notice was issued and explanation was sought for from the school and that it submitted its response. But it was not satisfactory.

"The incident that happened in the school is completely unlawful and detrimental to the safety of the students", he added.

Meanwhile, Jayashree Muralidharan, the Chairperson of the Multi-Disciplinary Team formed by the government, filed her status report detailing about the enquiry conducted with students, parents and teachers of four schools, counseling given to the students and other welfare measures provided to them.

In her report, the IAS official said the Special Court (Mahila Fast Track) has awarded interim compensation to 10 survivors, with an amount of Rs 50,000 to two of them and Rs 30,000 to the rest. Additionally, special relief funds were provided, with Rs 5,000 allocated for two survivors and similar recommendations made by the Child Welfare Committee for eight others, she added. PTI CORR SA