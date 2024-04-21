Fake news being spread claiming Uddhav aide Narvekar joining Shinde’s outfit: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Sunday rejected reports that claimed that Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, would switch over to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As per media reports Shinde has offered Narvekar the candidature from the Mumbai South constituency, where Sena (UBT) nominated sitting MP Arvind Sawant.

“This is completely fake news. I spoke to Milind Narvekar regarding Uddhavji's tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada and he is there with Uddhavji throughout,” said Danve, who belongs to the Sena (UBT).

“Opponents have planted this fake news,” he said. PTI MR NR