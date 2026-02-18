Fake news: BSP on reports of her party contesting 2027 polls in alliance

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday trashed as "fake news" reports that her party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with other parties, asserting that it will fight the polls on its own strength.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in a press briefing alleged that such reports were being spread with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to mislead people.

"It is absolutely wrong, false, baseless and fabricated news. These discussions are being deliberately circulated to misguide the public," she said, adding that political leaders as well as sections of the media should avoid indulging in such speculation.

Mayawati said she has repeatedly announced that the BSP will contest elections independently and recalled that she had made a public declaration in this regard at a mega rally held in Lucknow on October 9, 2025, on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram.

"After nationwide discussions on that announcement, there remains no scope for any confusion. Yet some people and certain media sections are engaged in a malicious campaign to spread false news. This is an anti-BSP tactic and people need not pay attention to it," she said.

The BSP chief alleged that the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have a "narrow mindset" and are opposed to the ideology of BR Ambedkar, and any talk of alliance with the BSP is driven by electoral self-interest.

"Alliance politics has only harmed the BSP in the past. Therefore, party workers are fully committed to contesting the 2027 Assembly elections alone with full dedication," she said.

Urging party workers not to be distracted by what she described as conspiracies by rival parties, Mayawati said the BSP should move ahead confidently and aim to form a full majority government in the state as it did in 2007.

She also responded to controversy over the allotment of a Type-8 bungalow to her in Delhi, saying that as a former chief minister and BSP president facing security threats, she has been allotted such accommodation in the past as well.

"No narrow or malicious politics should be done over this issue," she said, adding that as elections approach, attempts to keep the BSP out of power would intensify. She appealed to party workers to remain focused and prepare wholeheartedly for the next elections.