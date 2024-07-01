Fake news can cause trouble in society, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday underlined the need to check the spread of fake news as it can cause trouble in the society.

Speaking at an event organised by the Press Club of Bangalore, he said media should be used only for spreading truth and not falsehood.

“Society will benefit if the media including the social media is used for telling the truth; spreading fake news can cause trouble in the society,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that his government has taken the menace of fake news seriously and has set up fact-check units in every district.

Siddaramaiah said he has stopped watching social media.

“First of all, I don’t have a mobile phone. Because I don’t have a phone, I don’t know what is happening on social media. My son (MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah) keeps informing me about the views expressed about the government on social media,” the Chief Minister said.

He, however, stressed that he is not against social media.

“I won’t say that there should not be social media. Technology should be used for the benefit of the society and not for damaging it,” Siddaramaiah said. PTI GMS RS RS