Fake notes of Rs 40 lakh face value seized, two held

Indore, May 13 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two men and seized from them fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 40 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Prathamesh Yevatkar (22) and Deepak Kaushal (28), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra told reporters.

While Yevatkar hails from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, Kaushal belongs to Indore district, he said.

Fake notes of Rs 40 lakh face value in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from them. Also, genuine notes worth Rs 8,000 were seized from the duo, he said.

"The accused used to contact people on social media and lure them by promising to give them Rs 4 lakh notes in exchange for Rs 1 lakh," Mishra said.

The fake notes recovered from the possession of the accused have Mahatma Gandhi's picture printed on them. These notes were printed with 'Manoranjan Bank of India' and 'Full of Fun', he said.

"This counterfeit currency is so similar to the original notes that one can easily get duped unless one observes keenly," he said.

The police official said that the duo was being interrogated to ascertain how many notes they circulated in the market so far.