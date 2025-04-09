Fake notes with ''movie shooting purpose only'' written on them send police into tizzy in K''taka

Sirsi (Karnataka), Apr 9 (PTI) The police in Dakshina Kannada have gone into a tizzy after they found fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from a house in Dandeli with 'movie shooting purpose only' written on them.

Based on a tip-off, police searched a rented house at Gandhinagar in Dandeli on Tuesday and confiscated the fake currency notes along with a money-counting machine.

Arshad Khan, who is said to be from Goa, was staying as a tenant in the house belonging to Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar, police said.

Police were informed after Jhunjuwadkar noticed that Khan had been absent from the house for the past one month.

The fake currency notes had the 'Reverse Bank of India' printed on them, but did not have the signature of the RBI governor, police said.

The notes were printed on a shining paper with only zeros written in the place of the number, and 'movie shooting purpose only' inscribed on them, police said.

A hunt is on to trace Khan to question him about the seizure, they added.