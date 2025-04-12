Fake ointments worth over Rs 2.5 lakh seized from Delhi-based wholesaler

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Drugs Control Department of the Delhi government has seized counterfeit Thrombophob ointments valued at over Rs 2.5 lakh from a wholesale drug outlet here, officials said Thursday.

Thrombophob ointment is widely used for treating thrombophlebitis -- a condition involving the inflammation or swelling of a vein due to blood clots. When applied topically, the drug helps reduce pain, inflammation, and promotes faster healing, a statement said.

The action followed a complaint from Zydus Healthcare Limited, the manufacturer of Thrombophob 20g ointment (containing Heparin Sodium and Benzyl Nicotinate), regarding the circulation of counterfeit versions of the drug in the Delhi market according to the statement.

The department's intelligence cell developed the input further, leading to the identification of a suspected wholesaler operating from the Chandni Chowk area, it said.

A team from the Drugs Control Department of Delhi was constituted under the directions of Drugs Controller Danish Ashraf, IAS.

The team, led by a Deputy Drugs Controller and comprising Assistant Drugs Controllers and several Drugs Inspectors, conducted a surprise raid on Wednesday at the premises of a wholesale medicine dealer operating under the name Kyara Pharmaceutical in Bhagirath Palace, the statement read.

During the inspection, officials found 1,408 tubes of Thrombophob 20g ointment labelled.

Physical examination and QR code scanning -- a traceability feature mandated by the Government of India for the top 300 brands since August 1, 2023 -- confirmed that the QR codes were fake and not aligned with manufacturer-generated data.

As per procedures outlined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, on-site samples were collected, and 1,288 tubes were seized. The total estimated market value of the seized stock is over Rs 2.5 lakh, the statement read.

Further investigation in the case is underway, it read.