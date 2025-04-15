Fake passport racket: ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday began simultaneous raids at a number of places in West Bengal in connection with its probe into a fake passport racket, an official said.

The raids are being conducted in Kolkata’s Beckbagan area, apart from Birati in North 24 Parganas district, Gede in Nadia district and five other places, he said.

"The search operation is underway. The locations (for the raid) were identified from the contact lists of agents involved in the scam,” the ED officer said.

Kolkata Police had earlier arrested at least 10 people, including a retired sub-inspector, for their alleged involvement in the racket.

In March, the Kolkata Police had submitted a chargesheet before a city court. Out of the 130 people named in the chargesheet, 10 are Indians and the rest hail from neighbouring Bangladesh, police sources said. PTI SCH RBT