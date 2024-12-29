Fake passport racket: Police arrest kingpin from North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Police arrested one person, the kingpin in the fake passport racket, from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on the inputs of those arrested earlier in connection with the same case, Kolkata Police nabbed the accused identified as Manoj Gupta late Saturday night from a house in Chadapara station road under Gaighata police station limits, the officer said.

Gupta is a resident of Silpara area of Behala and was running a travel agency in Sakherbazar, he said.

"This guy has been the brain behind the fake passport racket. Behind his travel agency, he was running the fake passport racket. It is believed that the man was also involved in issuing visas," the police officer told PTI.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police arrested a contractual employee of the postal department from Parnasree area of Behala.

Before that, police arrested two persons from the North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

They seized several fake documents, hard disk drives, a computer, and one laptop, which were used to manufacture the fake passports.

Police had recovered several fake documents during a raid at a house in the southern part of the city's Haridevpur area.

The racket has been manufacturing fake passports, mostly to help Bangladeshis get illegal identities to stay here and roam around the globe. PTI SCH RG