Fake passport scam: ED collects documents from Kolkata Police

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths collected all documents related to the fake passport scam from Kolkata Police and started examining them, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

After going through the documents, the central probe agency is likely to lodge an FIR in this connection, he told PTI.

"We have got documents related to the fake passport scam from the Kolkata Police. We are conducting the preliminary investigation of the matter," the officer told PTI.

According to him, ED sleuths collected details of the FIR copies from the Bhowanipore police station and noted the details of those arrested in this case.

The central probe agency would then decide on their next course of action and which sections would be added to the matter while lodging the FIR, he added.

Kolkata Police have arrested at least nine people in connection with the fake passport racket. PTI SCH RG