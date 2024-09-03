Fake policeman arrested for raping constable, cheating her in UP

Bareilly (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A man posing as a police officer was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly raping a female constable and defrauding her of several lakhs of rupees, officials here said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati told reporters that the female constable had lodged a complaint on July 13 at the Kotwali police station here after which an FIR was lodged under various sections of the law, including rape and cheating.

"The accused, Rajan Verma, a resident of village Midnania Gadhi under Kotwali Sadar in Lakhimpur Kheri, was apprehended today by the Kotwali police team," Bhati said.

Verma had initially set up a factory producing "petha" (sweet delicacy) in his hometown of Lakhimpur Kheri and supplied the goods to Ayodhya where he met a person named Sunil Gupta, who claimed to be working with the Special Operations Group (SOG), the officer said.

"Gupta convinced Verma that he could get him recruited into the police force and he took Rs 5 lakh from Verma who then began living with Gupta. For a few months, Gupta provided Verma with money as salary but later stopped the payments," he said.

Verma then complained to the Ayodhya police, with whose help he recovered some of the money from Gupta.

While living with Gupta and other policemen at the Police Lines, Verma learned much about the police. He then posed as a police officer and married a female constable.

"When she discovered that he was an eighth-grade pass and unemployed, she began distancing herself from him. Subsequently, Verma befriended a female constable through the Uttar Pradesh police website. He deceived her into believing he was unmarried and employed in the police force and established a physical relationship with her," the SP said.

"Verma then persuaded the constable to take a personal loan of Rs 6,30,000 for purchasing a plot in Lucknow, while continuing to fabricate various issues to extract money from her," he said.

Verma then used her Aadhaar and PAN card copies to obtain a loan of Rs 23,50,000 from Bank of Baroda for an MG Hector vehicle by colluding with a financier, he said.

"Upon discovering the truth about Verma, the female constable reported him to the Kotwali police station on July 13. The police began efforts to apprehend the accused, leading to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment," Bhati added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS