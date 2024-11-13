Fake propaganda against Goa tourism exposed, claims minister Khaunte

Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday claimed that they have "successfully" exposed false propaganda on social media against tourism in the coastal state.

Talking to reporters at Mantralaya in Porvorim, Khaunte said attempts were made to negatively portray Goa’s tourism sector.

“We have successfully exposed the propaganda by providing supporting figures on the arrival of tourists in the state,” he said. The numbers were earlier tabled on the floor of the assembly, according to Khaunte.

Several websites had published news reports claiming that tourism in Goa was on the decline. Khaunte said the tourism department has also filed a complaint against a social media account for posting inaccurate about tourist footfall in the state.

Khaunte said some politicians from the state, including South Goa MP (Capt Viriato Fernandes) have been acting irresponsibly as far as tourism is concerned.

“South Goa MP suddenly got up and said something unwarranted about tourism in the state. Though I don’t have much expectation from him, this type of people holding responsible positions should make mature and responsible statements about tourism,” he said, without elaborating.

“They themselves are killing the goose. There are challenges but we are confident of overcoming them,” he said.

Khaunte said some people make statements for publicity. “Those people have become social media politicians. I think they should know that when it comes to Goa, we should be united,” he added.

A spokesperson of the tourism department had said last week that while global travel faced unprecedented disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting foreign tourist numbers worldwide, Goa's international tourism was on a steady path to recovery.

“In 2023, foreign tourist arrivals rose to over 4,50,000, a significant increase from pandemic lows, as travel restrictions eased and global mobility improved,” he had said.

According to the department, Goa saw over 8 million domestic visitors in 2023.

The spokesperson also downplayed comparisons between destinations in Goa and countries like Sri Lanka, saying they may yield an inaccurate perspective. PTI RPS NR