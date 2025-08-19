Fake rehab housing 23 patients raided in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Aug 19 (PTI) A joint team of police and health department raided and sealed an illegal drug de-addiction centre housing 23 patients in Haryana's Ambala, officials said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted late Monday night after the health department team came to know that an illegal de-addiction centre was being run in the Langar Chhanni village near Ambala cantonment, they said.

The team sealed the centre after finding irregularities and detained a few employees for questioning.

The 23 patients were medically examined, and their families were informed, said Dr Mukesh, Deputy CMO of Ambala Civil Hospital. They will soon be sent back to their families, he added.

According to officials, when the health department asked the employees of the centre to show proof that the facility was legitimate, they could not.

Most inmates found there were from either Kurukshetra or Patiala, they said.

Police said they were charged a huge amount for addiction treatment.