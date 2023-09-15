Fake sale receipts, unaccounted for cash seized during raids linked to illegal sand mining in TN

New Delhi/Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) A large quantity of incriminating documents, including fake sale receipts and Rs 2.33 crore in unaccounted for cash, were seized during recent raids by the ED across various districts of Tamil Nadu, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out searches at 34 locations, including eight sand mining yards, on September 12 in six districts of Tamil Nadu. The raids covered residential and business premises of persons such as S Ramachandran, K Rathinam, Karikalan and their accomplices, auditor P Shanmugaraj and water resources department officials.

"During the search, incriminating documents, including diaries, bogus fake sale receipts with counterfeit QR codes were found, suggestive of illegal sand sales. Evidence of bogus transactions, benami companies were found," a spokesperson for the central agency said.

"During the search, Rs 12.82 crore was put under freeze and unaccounted for cash worth Rs 2.33 crore seized along with gold weighing 1,024.6 grams worth Rs 56.86 lakh," the spokesperson added.

The official said the ED initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered in various parts of Tamil Nadu, disclosing allegations about huge illegal mining of river sand and gravel quarries.

"Numerous complaints have been registered with law enforcement agencies, highlighting illegal mining practices rampant across Tamil Nadu," the spokesperson said and added that further investigation is underway. PTI NES SKL SZM