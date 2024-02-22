Fake SIM card racket busted in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police busted a fake SIM card scam and arrested the kingpin of the racket from Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

At the time of the arrest, 3,000 fake SIM cards were recovered from Mudassir Mirza, resident of Turkman Gate in Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, Senior Superintendent of Police STF (cybercrime) Ayush Aggarwal said.

The matter came to light when a Dehradun resident lodged a complaint with a local cyber crime police station of having been defrauded of Rs 80 lakh, he said.

Police said that the complainant was lured with investment opportunities in the share market via Facebook. An FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested late Tuesday night.

According to officials, Mirza used M2M SIM, used in smart devices, to defraud people. He registered a company showing it as one which does the installation of CCTVs. Around 45,000 SIM cards -- 29,000 of Airtel and 16,000 of Vodafone-Idea -- were issued in the name of the fake company.

Mirza forwarded these numbers to assist in other cyber frauds who would use them to lure victims with investment opportunities, they said.

Terming it as a national-level scam, Aggarwal said the entire gang was being run by Mirza.

Information revealed by the accused has been sent to STF by the accused on which the teams have been dispatched to various places to conduct further investigation, the SSP said. PTI ALM HIG NB NB