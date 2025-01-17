Fake slugfest at play in Delhi between AAP, BJP, claims Congress

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that the national capital has become a football in the "noora kushti" of AAP and BJP in the run up to the assembly elections.

Delhi has a seen spate of frauds ever since the change in governments in 2013 and 2014, AICC chairman of Media and Publicity Pawan Khera said.

"Whatever started happening with Delhi in 2013-14, I would call it act of fraud. The act of double fraud. First fraud was started by the Delhi government and the second fraud was started to Delhi when new government came in the Centre," Khera alleged at a press conference.

He said the Congress will fulfil its promises in first Cabinet meeting after coming to power.

"Delhi has fulfilled our dreams. Delhi has become a football in the 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) of these two (AAP and BJP). Delhi won't tolerate now. It has written the fate of the entire country, has given direction to the entire nation. Delhi did experiment and now they are again looking at the Congress," Khera claimed.

The Congress has already announced five guarantees ahead of the assembly polls.

The party on Thursday said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi.

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8. PTI NIT SHB VN VN