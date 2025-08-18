Fake travel agent from Thane dupes man of Rs 3.77 lakh; booked

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man from Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly posing as a travel agent and cheating a person of Rs 3.77 lakh under the pretext of facilitating international flight tickets, an official said on Monday.

According to the 32-year-old complainant, who hails from Silchar in Rajasthan, got in touch with the accused through an acquaintance.

The accused lured the complainant to transfer Rs 3,77,916 through UPI for tickets to send his two relatives abroad for jobs through the flight of an international airline, the official from Mira Road police station said.

Later, it was found the tickets were fake, he said.

When the victim contacted the accused, he initially gave false assurances and later blocked all communication.

A case was registered against the accused on August 15 on charges of cheating and forgery, the official said. PTI COR GK