Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, 4 nabbed

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly making and providing fake visa stickers and temporary residence cards of various countries, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (25), a resident of Punjab, Tajiender Singh (51), Sunil Kumar Sood (67), and Uday Pal Singh (42), all residents of Delhi, they said.

On December 16, Lakhveer Singh filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station that he and his four friends met a person through Instagram named Ranvir, who offered to secure German visas for them at a cost of Rs 8 lakh per person, a senior police officer said.

Ranvir provided them with the Mexican number of Paramjeet. In August, they met Paramjeet, who collected their original passports and a token payment of Rs 20,000 per person. Subsequently, they paid another instalment of Rs 1 lakh per person to Paramjeet, totalling Rs 6 lakh, for documentation and formalities, the officer said.

On December 1, Paramjeet sent them a photocopy informing that one visa had been obtained and the others would follow shortly. However, when the complainant verified the visa through their contacts/agents, they discovered it to be fake, police said.

On December 16, Paramjeet contacted the applicants to meet for receiving their German visas and paying the remaining balance. On the same day, one of the victims filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station, they said, adding that later, Paramjeet was nabbed from near the Kuwait Embassy.

Investigation revealed Paramjeet's prior involvement in similar cases. He claimed to receive fake visa stickers from unknown auto-rickshaw drivers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and communicated with suppliers only through a Tanzanian WhatsApp number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The team analysed CCTV footage of the area and tracked the auto-rickshaw driver, who revealed receiving the parcel from two unidentified individuals on a scooter at Rani Bagh, for delivery at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the DCP said.

Later, Tajinder, Sood, and Uday Pal were arrested, police said.

One laptop, one colour printer, one UV light machine, two pen drives having bulk data of forged visa stickers, 14 forged seals (Embassy stamps), etc. were recovered from them, they added. PTI NIT NB