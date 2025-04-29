Fake website of Jagannath Temple Puri guest house, 2 arrested from UP

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Odisha Police arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of a guest house of Shree Jagannath Temple Puri and cheating people.

The Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the fake website of a temple guest house duping people.

The accused had opened a fake website named www.neeladribhaktanivas.in and used to communicate with Lord Jagannath devotees through a mobile number and WhatsApp. They were asking devotees to deposit money online on the pretext of booking accommodation at Neeladri Bhakta Niwas, a guest house of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, the Crime Branch said in a statement on Monday.

The Crime Branch said it arrested two persons an IT professional from Agra and his accomplice from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for creating a fake website in the name of 'Neeladir Bhakta Nibas' in Puri and cheating people.

The duo had also used a savings account of Canara Bank for this fraud, the Crime Branch said, adding that a laptop, mobile phone, SIM card, details of the website of Neeladri Bhakta Nibas, Aadhaar card, PAN card and hosting details have been seized from the accused persons.

The SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee posted on X: "Heartfelt appreciation, @CIDOdisha for successfully busting the cybercrime network involved in fraudulent booking of @SJTA Puri’s guest house, and protecting the temple's interest! May Mahaprabhu’s blessings continue to guide your work. @Odisha_police@SPPuri." The SJTA has also advised devotees to book accommodation in the temple's guest house only through the authorised website www.shreejagannath.in. The Crime Branch has also requested tourists visiting Puri to be careful while booking hotels. PTI AAM AAM RG