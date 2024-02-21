Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman, 95, passed away on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to X to express his grief. Singhvi said the demise of Nariman is "an end of an era".

End of an era—#falinariman passes away, a living legend who wl forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 21, 2024

Singhvi also recalled his in interactions with Nariman.