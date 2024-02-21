Advertisment
National

Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Masaba Naqvi
Fali S Nariman

Fali S Nariman (File photo)

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman, 95, passed away on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to X to express his grief. Singhvi said the demise of Nariman is "an end of an era".

Singhvi also recalled his in interactions with Nariman.

 

