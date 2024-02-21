Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman, 95, passed away on Wednesday.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to X to express his grief. Singhvi said the demise of Nariman is "an end of an era".
End of an era—#falinariman passes away, a living legend who wl forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 21, 2024
Singhvi also recalled his in interactions with Nariman.
As a raconteur &after dinner speaker, #fali was matchless. It was he who said that using phrase “horse trading” when humans defect is an insult to horses, very loyal animals. He wld dig out nuggets of history &marry them incomparably with his wit when speaking.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 21, 2024