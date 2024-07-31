Fallen electric wire on house's iron fence claims lives of mother, son in UP's Buduan

Budaun (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A woman and her son were electrocuted when an electric wire fell on the iron fence around their house in Dataganj area here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Rajendra Devi (58) accidentally touched the fence late on Tuesday night. When her son, Umesh (37), came out to save her, he was also electrocuted along with his mother, he said.

The victims were residents of ward number three of Usava town, an agricultural area.

Devi's husband, Asharam, a farmer, had fenced the house with iron wire to prevent animals from entering, the SDM said.

A high-power electric wire passing by suddenly fell on the fence at the house late on Tuesday night following which the incident occurred, he added.

The deputy district magistrate said the Electricity Department will provide compensation to the family of the victims.